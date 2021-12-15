Election Commission of Pakistan asks parliamentarians to submit assets' statements by Dec 31

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday asked the all the members of the Senate, national and provincial assemblies to submit statements of assets and liabilities for financial year 2020-21 by December 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday asked the all the members of the Senate, national and provincial assemblies to submit statements of assets and liabilities for financial year 2020-21 by December 31.

According to an official of ECP, the commission, on the first day of January each year will publish the Names of members who failed to submit the requisite statement of assets and liabilities within the period specified under sub-section (1). He said the submission of yearly statements of assets and liabilities including their spouse and dependent children as on the preceding 30th day of June on Form-B is a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017.

The Commission, through an order, will suspend the membership of a parliamentarian of national, provincial assemblies or Senate on January 16, who fails to submit his statement of assets and liabilities.