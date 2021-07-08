UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan Asks Political Parties To Submit Accounts' Statements By Aug 29

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 08th July 2021 | 08:35 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan asks political parties to submit accounts' statements by Aug 29

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday asked the political parties to submit their statements of accounts for the financial year, 2020-21 before August 29, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday asked the political parties to submit their statements of accounts for the financial year, 2020-21 before August 29, 2021.

Through a notification, the ECP reminded the political parties in terms of section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 read with section 204 of the Act ibid and rule 159 and 160 of the Election Rules, 2017, thereof, that they are required to file with ECP their statement of accounts for the financial year, 2020-2021.

According to ECP, Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 provides that a Political Party shall, in such a manner as may be prescribed, submit to the Commission, within sixty days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a Chartered Accountant on Form-D.

It added the Form-D will contain annual income and expenses, sources of its funds and assets and liabilities.

The statement to be submitted to the Election Commission will accompany the report of a Chartered Accountant with regard to the audit of accounts of a political party and a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorized by the party head.

The certificate which will be submitted stating no funds from any source prohibited under the Elections Act, 2017 were received by the Political Party and that the statement contains an accurate financial position of the political party.

ECP said that the statement of accounts is to be submitted on Form-D as provided in the Elections Act, 2017 while printed forms are available, free of cost, in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of the Provincial Election Commissioners, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The statement will be addressed to the Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, Islamabad and will be delivered through an office-bearer of the party, duly authorized by the party head in terms of rule 156 of the Election Rules, 2017. Statements received through the post, fax, courier service or any other mode will not be accepted, it added.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan May August 2017 Post From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Death Toll in Florida Building Collapse Reaches 60 ..

6 minutes ago

Polio drive to start from Aug 2 in Bahawalpur

6 minutes ago

PIAF discusses trade, industry issues with Ministe ..

6 minutes ago

Mass COVID-19 Testing Costs French Budget Nearly $ ..

6 minutes ago

Court awards RI in murder case

10 minutes ago

Over 33m children vaccinated in anti-polio campaig ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.