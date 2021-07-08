Election Commission of Pakistan asks political parties to submit accounts' statements by Aug 29

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday asked the political parties to submit their statements of accounts for the financial year, 2020-21 before August 29, 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday asked the political parties to submit their statements of accounts for the financial year, 2020-21 before August 29, 2021.

Through a notification, the ECP reminded the political parties in terms of section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 read with section 204 of the Act ibid and rule 159 and 160 of the Election Rules, 2017, thereof, that they are required to file with ECP their statement of accounts for the financial year, 2020-2021.

According to ECP, Section 210 of the Elections Act, 2017 provides that a Political Party shall, in such a manner as may be prescribed, submit to the Commission, within sixty days from the close of a financial year, a consolidated statement of its accounts audited by a Chartered Accountant on Form-D.

It added the Form-D will contain annual income and expenses, sources of its funds and assets and liabilities.

The statement to be submitted to the Election Commission will accompany the report of a Chartered Accountant with regard to the audit of accounts of a political party and a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorized by the party head.

The certificate which will be submitted stating no funds from any source prohibited under the Elections Act, 2017 were received by the Political Party and that the statement contains an accurate financial position of the political party.

ECP said that the statement of accounts is to be submitted on Form-D as provided in the Elections Act, 2017 while printed forms are available, free of cost, in the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad and in the offices of the Provincial Election Commissioners, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

The statement will be addressed to the Secretary, Election Commission of Pakistan, Constitution Avenue, G-5/2, Islamabad and will be delivered through an office-bearer of the party, duly authorized by the party head in terms of rule 156 of the Election Rules, 2017. Statements received through the post, fax, courier service or any other mode will not be accepted, it added.