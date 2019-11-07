UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan Authorizes Magisterial Powers To ROs, DROs,

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 08:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan Thursday granted the powers of First Class Magistrates to District Returning Officers (DROs) and Returning Officers (ROs) for ensuring transparent, fair and flawless repolling on 29 polling stations in NA 259 Dera Bugti-cum Kohlu-cum-Barkhan-cum-Sibi-cum-Lehri scheduled to be held on November 17.

The ECP has authorized the ROs and DROs to take strict action in case of disturbance on polling day and until the consolidation, announcement of official results from November 16 to 18, said a press release issued here.

