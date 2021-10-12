Election Commission of Pakistan briefed about door to door voters' verification campaign preparations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A meeting of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) presided over the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja was briefed about the door to door voter lists verification campaign preparations and the appointment of assistant registration officers and other staff for the process.

The Provincial Election Commissioners briefed the forum.

The CEC directed the concerned officers to personally supervise the campaign. The Names of deceased voters should be omitted from the electoral rolls.

The forum told that all the eligible voters could enroll themselves in accordance with their permanent or temporary address given in computerized national identity cards (CNIC).

The CEC inquired about the printing of required forms and other necessary material for voters registration in the respective area of the provincial election commissioners.

The forum was appraised that the training of registration officers was continuing.

A couple of training sessions had already been completed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, on October 9, Punjab on October 11. While the training session has already started in Sindh on October 12. A training session would be held in Balochistan on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the ECP has issued notice to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary and Secretary Local Government to attend the meeting in ECP on October 14.

The ECP has directed both the officers to submit details of districts in which first phase Local Government elections will be held, so that the exact date of holding elections in KP could be announced.