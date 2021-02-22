UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan Briefs Parliamentary Parties On Senate Polls' Code Of Conduct

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:03 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan briefs parliamentary parties on Senate polls' code of conduct

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday briefed the representatives of parliamentary parties on draft of code of conduct for Senate elections to be held on March 3.

A consultative meeting in this regard was held at ECP Secretariat which was chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and attended by other officials of ECP to give detailed briefing to the parliamentary parties on proposed code of conduct for Senate elections.

Representatives of parliamentary parties presented their suggestions and a detailed discussion was held on these recommendations.

The chief election commissioner thanked the representatives of parliamentary parties for their participation and assured that their suggestions will be included in the final drafting of code of conduct. He informed that the ECP has planned to hold quarterly consultation sessions with political parties.

