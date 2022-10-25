(@FahadShabbir)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday challenged the Lahore High Court's (LHC) interim order to suspend the show-cause notice against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Supreme Court

The petition prayed the court to suspend the LHC's interim order of September 21.

The petition stated that the Election Commission was a constitutional body, which has issued contempt notices to Imran Khan and PTI leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhary as per the law.

It stated that the show cause notices were issued after not getting a satisfactory response from the three persons.

It further stated that Section 10 of the Election Act was not conflicting with Articles 175 and 204. An attempt was made to reduce the authority of the Election Commission by the interim order of the Lahore High Court (LHC), it added.