UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Challenges LHC's Order Regarding Suspension Of Show Cause Notice To Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 25, 2022 | 07:29 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan challenges LHC's order regarding suspension of show cause notice to Imran Khan

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday challenged the Lahore High Court's (LHC) interim order to suspend the show-cause notice against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday challenged the Lahore High Court's (LHC) interim order to suspend the show-cause notice against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Supreme Court.

The petition prayed the court to suspend the LHC's interim order of September 21.

The petition stated that the Election Commission was a constitutional body, which has issued contempt notices to Imran Khan and PTI leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhary as per the law.

It stated that the show cause notices were issued after not getting a satisfactory response from the three persons.

It further stated that Section 10 of the Election Act was not conflicting with Articles 175 and 204. An attempt was made to reduce the authority of the Election Commission by the interim order of the Lahore High Court (LHC), it added.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Lahore High Court Asad Umar Election Commission Of Pakistan September Fawad Chaudhry From Court

Recent Stories

GHQ writes govt to form inquiry commission for pro ..

GHQ writes govt to form inquiry commission for probing Arshad Sharif's death

1 minute ago
 Int'l conference on Sports, Exercise and Health Sc ..

Int'l conference on Sports, Exercise and Health Sciences inaugurated

1 minute ago
 Agahe foundation delegation calls on agriculture m ..

Agahe foundation delegation calls on agriculture minister

1 minute ago
 Anxiety disorder has no effect on vaccine hesitanc ..

Anxiety disorder has no effect on vaccine hesitancy: Study

1 minute ago
 Elderly labourer rescued from well

Elderly labourer rescued from well

10 minutes ago
 Shaza Fatima, Dr Mukhtar condole death of BHB offi ..

Shaza Fatima, Dr Mukhtar condole death of BHB officials

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.