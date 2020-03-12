Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was committed to support the women's active participation in election process

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Thursday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was committed to support the women's active participation in election process.

Addressing a function held here in connection with International Women's Day, he said the commission was already making special efforts to include women and marginalized groups in the elections.

He said the ECP was working towards women's increased and meaningful political participation and representation.

He added the ECP believed that inclusive election was the first step towards strong democracy.

He appreciated the efforts of country's women for their social, political and participatory role in election process.

He thanked the development partners, civil society organizations, NADRA and media for supporting ECP in its efforts to increase awareness in women for their important role in election process.

The function was attended by NADRA, civil society representatives, gender experts, academia and other concerned departments.

Other speakers on the occasion lauded the ECP's commitment and efforts to help close the electoral gender gap.