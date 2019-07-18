Election Commission of Pakistan completes arrangements for holding elections on 16 erstwhile FATA seats

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all arrangements to hold elections on 16 provincial assembly seats of erstwhile FATA districts, which are now part of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

According to an official of ECP, the commission had completed training of election staff and their deployment in these areas.

He said that all relevant polling material had been sealed in election bags which would be handed over to the Presiding Officers as per distribution plan on July 19.

This material would be further dispatched to the polling stations with complete security.

He said that directions haD been issued to install CCTV cameras on all polling stations of tribal areas while Pak Army had been deployed in and outside 464 sensitive polling stations. He added Pak Army had also been deployed outside the remaining 1433 polling stations for security purpose.

He said that the ECP had prepared a communication plan and for this purpose two different teams had been formed with Additional Director General as head of both teams for receiving complaints and initial results. These teams will work round the clock from July 20 to July 21.