Election Commission of Pakistan completes scrutiny of Senate polls nomination papers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday completed the scrutiny of the nomination papers submitted by candidates for Senate elections to be held on March 3.

According to an official of ECP, the last dates for filing of appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations will be February 20 while the dates for disposal of appeals by the Tribunals will be February 23.

He said that the date of publication of revised list of candidates will be February 24 while the date for withdrawal of candidature will be February 25.

He said that the ECP had appointed five Returning Officers for Islamabad and four provinces.

He said that the polling will be held on 48 seats, two in Islamabad, 11 each in Punjab and Sindh, and 12 each in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan that will fall vacant on the expiration of the term of the members.

He said that the polling will be held from 0900 hours to 1700 hours simultaneously in Parliament House, Islamabad, and provincial assembly buildings in Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He said that total 170 candidates had submitted their nomination papers with Returning Officers (ROs) for contesting election on Senate vacant seats included 29 candidates from Punjab, 39 from Sindh, 51 from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 41 from Balochistan and 10 from Federal capital.