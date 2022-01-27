Election Commission of Pakistan conducts awareness session for students

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organized sessions for students to sensitize them about the importance of voting and citizens participation in holding transparent elections

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) organized sessions for students to sensitize them about the importance of voting and citizens participation in holding transparent elections.

District Election Commissioner-I Multan Muhammad Saleem Akhtar Khan conducted two sessions at BZU and University of education, on the direction of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here on Thursday.

He was accompanied by District Election Commissioner (II), Multan Javed Iqbal and Election Officer, Multan Muhammad Tauqeer Akhtar.

The session was held at Gilani Law College inside BZU where Dr. Muhammad Bilal was made the focal person by BZU.

About 300 students from different departments participated in the session.

Khan informed the participants about the importance of voting and asked them to participate actively in the upcoming elections.

Later, an awareness session was organized at the University of Education.

Muhammad Asif was made the focal person by the university. Around 200 students attended the session. The District Election Commissioner-I requested all the participants to visit the 456 display centers set up for the publication of preliminary electoral rolls from February 21 to March 22 to check their and their family's vote registration.

He also appealed citizens to pay a visit to the display center to be set up in their area so that the best, transparent and error free voter lists were available for the upcoming elections.