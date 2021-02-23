UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan Conducts Hearing On NA-75 Daska By-poll

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 09:44 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan conducts hearing on NA-75 Daska by-poll

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday conducted hearing on a case pertaining to the by-elections in National Assembly constituency NA-75 Daska

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday conducted hearing on a case pertaining to the by-elections in National Assembly constituency NA-75 Daska.

During the proceedings, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Asjad Malhi assured the Commission members to accept their decision.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired the session while electoral members, including Returning Officer, were also present in the ECP court room.

The CEC while seeking complete record, assured to hold a transparent trial of the case.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Election Commission Of Pakistan Daska Court NA-75

Recent Stories

SEWA replaces water networks in 4 areas at a cost ..

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports teams up with Saab on surveillance ..

16 minutes ago

EDGE, Lockheed Martin to explore industrial partne ..

16 minutes ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award&#039;s award-winning novel ..

16 minutes ago

Scientists ridicule Modi's Hindu nationalist gover ..

2 minutes ago

HALCON unveils UAE’s first air defence missile

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.