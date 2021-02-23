Election Commission of Pakistan conducts hearing on NA-75 Daska by-poll

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday conducted hearing on a case pertaining to the by-elections in National Assembly constituency NA-75 Daska

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday conducted hearing on a case pertaining to the by-elections in National Assembly constituency NA-75 Daska.

During the proceedings, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Ali Asjad Malhi assured the Commission members to accept their decision.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja chaired the session while electoral members, including Returning Officer, were also present in the ECP court room.

The CEC while seeking complete record, assured to hold a transparent trial of the case.