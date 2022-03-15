Election Commission of Pakistan conducts students awareness seminar on voters, electoral process

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducted a one-day moot on awareness of students on the electoral process and importance of right to vote at Sociology Department, Bahuddin Zikarya University (BZU) here Tuesday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) conducted a one-day moot on awareness of students on the electoral process and importance of right to vote at Sociology Department, Bahuddin Zikarya University (BZU) here Tuesday.

As many as 200 students from different departments attended the seminar which was addressed by Director Media Coordination ECP Qirat-ul-Ain Fatima, Regional Election Commissioner, Nadeem Qasim and District Election Commissioner-I, Multan M.Saleem Akhtar and attended by DCE Multan-II, Javid Iqbal and others.

Nadeem Qasim told the participants about the importance of voting and active participation in the electoral process. He apprised them of the ECP arrangements of local bodies election and registration of independent candidates.

Speaking on the occasion, Qurat-ul-Ain Fatima said that the Commission and NADRA jointly were extending mobile van facility for application of new ID Cards in areas of the country where issuance of women CNICs was low.

Later, a question-answer session was also organized wherein students posed numerous questions.