Election Commission of Pakistan constitutes 24 tribunals to hear cases related to nomination papers

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday established 24 appellate tribunals to hear appeals, against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers of candidates contesting cantonment board's special seats

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday established 24 appellate tribunals to hear appeals, against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers of candidates contesting cantonment board's special seats.

According to the ECP, twelve tribunals have been established in Punjab, four in Sindh, one in Balochistan and seven in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for disposal of appeals against the rejection or acceptance of the nomination papers by returning officers.

In Punjab, Rawalpindi tribunal comprises District and Sessions Judge Attock, Asif Majeed Awan has been assigned to hear appeals of Rawalpindi, Chaklala and Wah Cantts, District and Sessions Judge, Attock, Muhammad Akram, to hear appeals of Attock Cantt, District and Sessions Judge, Jhelum, Zia Ullah Khan would hear appeals of Jhelum Cantt, District and Sessions Judge, Sargodha, Muhammad Sarfaraz Akhtar to hear appeals of Sargodha Cantt, District and Sessions Judge, Jhang, Anwaar Ahmad Khan to hear appeals of Shorkot Cantt, District and Sessions Judge, Gujranwala, Sheikh Khalid Bashir to hear appeals of Gujranwala Cantt, District and Sessions Judge, Gujrat, Abid Rizwan Abid, to hear Kharian Cantt, District and Sessions Judge, Sialkot, Ms Jazeela Aslam to hear appeals of Sialkot Cantt, District and Sessions Judge, Lahore, Habib Ullah Amir would hear appeals of Lahore and Walton Cantt, District and Sessions Judge, Okara, Muhammad Saleem to hear appeals of Okara Cantt, District and Sessions Judge, Multan, Muhammad Akmal Khan to hear appeals of Multan Cantt, District and Sessions Judge, Bahawalpur Ameer Muhammad Khan to hear appeals of Bahawalpur Cantt.

In Sindh District and Sessions Judge, Hyderabad, Ghulam Rasool Samoon will hear appeals related to Hyderabad Cantt, District and Sessions Judge, Karachi South, Munawar Ali Lodhi to hear appeals of Karachi and Clifton Cantts, District and Sessions Judge, Karachi, East, Khalid Hussain Shahani to hear appeals related to Faisal and Korangi Creek Cantts, District and Sessions Judge, Malir , Karachi, to hear appeals of Malir Cantt, In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, District and Sessions Judge, Peshawar, Ashfaque Taj will hear the appeals of Peshawar Cantt, District and Sessions Judge IV, Nowshera, Miss Hina Khan will hear the appeals of Nowshera and Risalpur Cantts, District and Sessions Judge, IV Amin Said, Mardan will hear the appeals of Mardan Cantt, District and Sessions Judge-I, Kohat, Miss Hassan Bano will hear appeals of Kohat Cantt, District and Sessions Judge, Bannu, Asad Hameed Khan will hear appeals of Bannu Cantt, District and Sessions Judge, D I Khan, Abdul Ghafoor Quraishi will hear the appeals of DI Khan Cantt, District and Sessions Judge-I, Abbottabad, Syed Arif Shah, will hear appeals of Abbottabad Cantt.

In Balochistan, District and Sessions Judge, Quetta, Dawood Khan Nasir, will hear appeals of Quetta Cantt.