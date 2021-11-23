UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Constitutes Committees To Implement Legislation On EVMs, I-Voting

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 09:19 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan constitutes committees to implement legislation on EVMs, I-Voting

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday constituted three separate committees to implement legislation on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and i-voting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday constituted three separate committees to implement legislation on electronic voting machines (EVMs) and i-voting.

The Elections (second amendment) bill, 2021 was approved by the joint session of Parliament last week.

Three committees have been constituted with one looking into its technical aspects, the second one determining the expenditure to be incurred on the process and the third one suggesting lacunas in the legislation and rules.

The technical committee headed by ECP secretary has been mandated to look into the working of the EVMs and internet voting. The committee would prepare a request for proposal and identify where they could be used.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

MBR Creative Sports Award announces names of winne ..

MBR Creative Sports Award announces names of winners of eleventh edition

4 minutes ago
 EU to Halt Leasing Aircraft From EU Companies for ..

EU to Halt Leasing Aircraft From EU Companies for Belavia - European Council Pre ..

18 seconds ago
 Likee Platform Says Will Set Up Subsidiary in Russ ..

Likee Platform Says Will Set Up Subsidiary in Russia as Required by January 1

20 seconds ago
 NHA briefs National Assembly body regarding Farooq ..

NHA briefs National Assembly body regarding Farooqabad interchange on M-2, Lowar ..

22 seconds ago
 Biden taps US oil reserves to tame prices, buoy pr ..

Biden taps US oil reserves to tame prices, buoy presidency

24 seconds ago
 Lockdown order lifted on Spanish volcano isle

Lockdown order lifted on Spanish volcano isle

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.