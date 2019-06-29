UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan Contradicts Khaqan Abbasi's Statement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday contradicted the statement of former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi over ECP's control in polling stations during the general election-2018.

According to an ECP spokesman, as per reports of independent watchdogs, including Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), not a single incident was reported regarding any involvement of security staff in affairs of polling staff at polling stations during the elections in 2018.

He said the deployment of security staff at polling stations resulted holding of peaceful elections.

He said the commission would take every possible measure under the law to ensure security on holding of peaceful elections in the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas keeping in view the sensitive nature of the area and considering the locals of tribal areas as honourable stakeholders.

He said as per rules, the ECP could take assistance from any institution for peaceful elections in the area and added that all the institutions were bound to give their help to the commission in that regard.

