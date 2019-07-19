Election Commission of Pakistan contradicts news item on Punjab LG polls

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday strongly contradicted the news item appearing in a section of press on holding of Local Government elections in Punjab province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) : Election Commission of Pakistan ECP ) Friday strongly contradicted the news item appearing in a section of press on holding of Local Government elections in Punjab province.

According to ECP spokesman, it is constitutional responsibility of the commission to hold elections and for this it is always ready to perform its responsibility.

He said that the news was totally baseless that the commission is not willing to hold local government elections in Punjab.

He explained that actually no consultation was made on local government act with the ECP while the formation of local government rules was also pending. He added a case in this regard was also in the court.