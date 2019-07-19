UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan Contradicts News Item On Punjab LG Polls

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 09:29 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan contradicts news item on Punjab LG polls

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday strongly contradicted the news item appearing in a section of press on holding of Local Government elections in Punjab province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday strongly contradicted the news item appearing in a section of press on holding of Local Government elections in Punjab province.

According to ECP spokesman, it is constitutional responsibility of the commission to hold elections and for this it is always ready to perform its responsibility.

He said that the news was totally baseless that the commission is not willing to hold local government elections in Punjab.

He explained that actually no consultation was made on local government act with the ECP while the formation of local government rules was also pending. He added a case in this regard was also in the court.

Related Topics

Pakistan Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Government Court

Recent Stories

38 police officials face departmental action on ne ..

38 seconds ago

ANF arrests 4 drug-peddlers, seizes ice, hashish

40 seconds ago

Panic as strong quake shakes Athens

42 seconds ago

Top AJK Baboo summons officials to review relief o ..

45 seconds ago

Sikandar Qayyum assumes charge as Chairman NHA, J ..

7 minutes ago

PTI approves new organizational structure of party ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.