Election Commission Of Pakistan Contradicts News Item On Procurement Of Election Material

Faizan Hashmi 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 10:28 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan contradicts news item on procurement of election material

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday contradicted a news item appearing in some sections of media on wasteful expenditure in procurement of election material in excess of requirement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday contradicted a news item appearing in some sections of media on wasteful expenditure in procurement of election material in excess of requirement.

According to ECP, the news was false and not based on facts that was also propagated on social media creating wrong impression.

In a press statement, the ECP clarified that it has procured the entire election material after fulfilling the required codal formalities as per public procurement rules etc.

It added initial audit report observed procurement in excess of requirement of ballot boxes and screened off compartments. Subsequently, audit was shown the record of polling stations and polling booths in accordance with the standard operating procedure which properly justified procured material and as such there was no excess procurement.

It also clarified that these items are utilized in election activities which is an ongoing process. Likewise, miscellaneous items and other issues were dealt with purely in accordance with public procurement rules and there is no question of irregularities whatsoever.

The observations stand recommended for settlement after the meetings of Departmental Accounts Committee. Some sections, with their ulterior designs are trying to damage the image and prestige of a constitutional body by highlighting the initial reports which have already been discussed and resolved after due procedure, it added.

The statement said such one sided campaigns based on melafide intentions must be stopped immediately. It added ECP reserves the right of legal action against any fabricated news as per laws in vogue.

