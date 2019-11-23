UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan Contradicts News On Foreign Funding Case

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 07:03 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan contradicts news on foreign funding case

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday contradicted a news item appearing in a section of press on foreign funding case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday contradicted a news item appearing in a section of press on foreign funding case.

According to ECP spokesman, the Chief Election Commissioner did not issued any direction regarding completion of foreign funding case hearing within 15 days.

He said the news was totally baseless and without facts. He added media should avoid sharing such wrong information.

The spokesman said the foreign funding case hearing will be held on daily basis.

