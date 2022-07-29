Election Commission of Pakistan de-notifies 11 members National Assembly

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on de-notified 11 members of the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on de-notified 11 members of the National Assembly.

According to an ECP notification, the 11 members have been de-notified consequent upon the acceptance of resignations by the National Assembly speaker and in pursuance of the notifications No.F.21(4)/2022-Legis dated July 28, 2022.

The members who have been de-notified, included Ali Muhammad (NA-22 Mardan-III), Fazal Muhammad Khan (NA-24 Charsadda-II), Shaukat Ali (NA-31 Peshawar-V), Fakhar Zaman Khan (NA-45 Kurram-I), Farrukh Habib (NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII), Ijaz Ahmad Shah (NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II), Jamil Ahmed Khan (NA-237 Malir-II), Muhammad Akram (NA-239 Korangi Karachi-I), Abdul Shakoor Shad (NA-246 Karachi South-I), Dr Shireen M. Mazari (women reserved seat from Punjab) and Shandana Gulzar Khan (women reserved seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).