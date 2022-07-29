UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan De-notifies 11 Members National Assembly

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2022 | 08:02 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan de-notifies 11 members National Assembly

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on de-notified 11 members of the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on de-notified 11 members of the National Assembly.

According to an ECP notification, the 11 members have been de-notified consequent upon the acceptance of resignations by the National Assembly speaker and in pursuance of the notifications No.F.21(4)/2022-Legis dated July 28, 2022.

The members who have been de-notified, included Ali Muhammad (NA-22 Mardan-III), Fazal Muhammad Khan (NA-24 Charsadda-II), Shaukat Ali (NA-31 Peshawar-V), Fakhar Zaman Khan (NA-45 Kurram-I), Farrukh Habib (NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII), Ijaz Ahmad Shah (NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II), Jamil Ahmed Khan (NA-237 Malir-II), Muhammad Akram (NA-239 Korangi Karachi-I), Abdul Shakoor Shad (NA-246 Karachi South-I), Dr Shireen M. Mazari (women reserved seat from Punjab) and Shandana Gulzar Khan (women reserved seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan National Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Korangi Fakhar Zaman July Women From NA-22 NA-24 NA-31 NA-45 NA-108 NA-118 NA-237 NA-239 NA-246

Recent Stories

Sindh Healthcare Commission awards regular licence ..

Sindh Healthcare Commission awards regular licence to Memon Medical Institute Ho ..

1 minute ago
 Free registration of fertilizers dealers to begin ..

Free registration of fertilizers dealers to begin soon

3 minutes ago
 No political party can use foreign funds as per la ..

No political party can use foreign funds as per law: Musadik Malik

3 minutes ago
 Tennis: Prague WTA results

Tennis: Prague WTA results

4 minutes ago
 IGP chairs meeting regarding Muharram security

IGP chairs meeting regarding Muharram security

4 minutes ago
 Muharram security: DC bans construction, stone col ..

Muharram security: DC bans construction, stone collection near procession routes ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.