UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan Decides To Hold Bye-elections On 8 Vacant Seats

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 09:54 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan decides to hold bye-elections on 8 vacant seats

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday decided to hold bye-elections on eight vacant seats in four provinces, directing its office to issue a schedule for these elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday decided to hold bye-elections on eight vacant seats in four provinces, directing its office to issue a schedule for these elections.

The decision was made after discussing various aspects in a meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja here at ECP headquarters, which was attended by ECP members, secretary and senior leader Pakistan Peoples Party Taj Haider while Adviser Sindh Government on Law Murtaza Wahab and other representatives of Sindh government joined the meeting through video link.

The commission also issued directions to all the provincial governments to ensure fully implementation of SOPs related with the COVID-19 during bye-elections.

The meeting was informed that six provincial assemblies' seat are vacant while two National Assembly seats are vacant included one each from Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while six provincial assemblies' vacant seats are from one each from Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and three from Sindh.

It was further informed that the bye-elections had to delay due to COVID-19 situation.

Representatives from Sindh government assured the ECP to provide full support to the ECP particularly in fully implementation of COVID-19 SOPs during election process. They informed the meeting that coronavirus cases were low in Umerkot and Sanghar.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner National Assembly Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Sanghar Pakistan Peoples Party All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RTA changes addressing system of metro platforms

11 minutes ago

Dubai remains preferred market for Indian retailer ..

26 minutes ago

Hope Consortium expands its offerings through four ..

40 minutes ago

ADNOC prioritises youth development as it nurtures ..

41 minutes ago

ADIO’s expanded AED2 bn incentive programme targ ..

41 minutes ago

Department of Economic Development gives enterpri ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.