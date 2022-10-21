Election Commission of Pakistan decision welcomed : Rana Farooq Saeed Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Former federal minister/acting president Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed Khan has welcomed the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Tosha Khana case and said that ECP members have wrote golden history through their verdict

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Former Federal minister/acting president Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed Khan has welcomed the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Tosha Khana case and said that ECP members have wrote golden history through their verdict.

Talking to media persons during a press conference at City Secretariat Faisalabad here on Friday, he said that ECP members had decided the Tosha Khana Case with great bravery.

City President PPP Rana Naeem Dastgir Khan said that ECP decision had destroyed political palace of a liar who wanted to hoodwink the people for his nefarious designs.

Senior Vice President PPP Sheikh Muhammad islam, Secretary Information Rana Khawar Javaid, Media Coordinator Muhammad Athar Shareef, Deputy Secretary Iftikhar Haleem Raza, Deputy Secretary Information Malik Sagheer Awan, Secretary Record & Events PPP Muhammad Zaman Khan and others were also present during this conference.