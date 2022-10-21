UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Decision Welcomed : Rana Farooq Saeed Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 10:38 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan decision welcomed : Rana Farooq Saeed Khan

Former federal minister/acting president Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed Khan has welcomed the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Tosha Khana case and said that ECP members have wrote golden history through their verdict

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Former Federal minister/acting president Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Central Punjab Rana Farooq Saeed Khan has welcomed the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Tosha Khana case and said that ECP members have wrote golden history through their verdict.

Talking to media persons during a press conference at City Secretariat Faisalabad here on Friday, he said that ECP members had decided the Tosha Khana Case with great bravery.

City President PPP Rana Naeem Dastgir Khan said that ECP decision had destroyed political palace of a liar who wanted to hoodwink the people for his nefarious designs.

Senior Vice President PPP Sheikh Muhammad islam, Secretary Information Rana Khawar Javaid, Media Coordinator Muhammad Athar Shareef, Deputy Secretary Iftikhar Haleem Raza, Deputy Secretary Information Malik Sagheer Awan, Secretary Record & Events PPP Muhammad Zaman Khan and others were also present during this conference.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Gold Media Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Police moved by MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha agains ..

Police moved by MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha against attack outside ECP

2 minutes ago
 White House, Elon Musk Discuss Possibility of Gett ..

White House, Elon Musk Discuss Possibility of Getting Starlink Internet to Iran ..

2 minutes ago
 Season-II of Hair Harmony Cricket League kicks off ..

Season-II of Hair Harmony Cricket League kicks off

2 minutes ago
 'Educational institutes guarantee of progress' : V ..

'Educational institutes guarantee of progress' : Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Athar M ..

2 minutes ago
 Step afoot to make Khuzdar city beautiful: MCK's C ..

Step afoot to make Khuzdar city beautiful: MCK's Chief Officer

9 minutes ago
 German Government Extends Bundeswehr Mission in Ir ..

German Government Extends Bundeswehr Mission in Iraq Until End of October 2023

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.