Election Commission Of Pakistan Declares Sharmila Faruqui As Returned Candidate

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 07:22 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday declared Sharmila Sahebah Faruqui from Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) as returned candidate on the seat reserved for women in the provincial assembly of Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday declared Sharmila Sahebah Faruqui from Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) as returned candidate on the seat reserved for women in the provincial assembly of Sindh.

According to ECP notification, the seat was vacant due to death of Shahnaz Begum, MPA. It added the notification was issued in pursuance of the provisions of Clause (6) of Article 224 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan read with Section 104 of the Election Act 2017.

