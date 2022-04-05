Election Commission of Pakistan denies issuing any statement on elections

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has contradicted the news item appearing in some sections of the press on issuing any statement on elections.

The ECP spokesman clarified that no such statement on elections was issued by the commission.