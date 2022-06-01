Election Commission of Pakistan denies polling station change allegations

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday brushed aside some social media reports alleging that the commission has changed voter registration data and polling stations without prior information of voter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday brushed aside some social media reports alleging that the commission has changed voter registration data and polling stations without prior information of voter.

An ECP spokesman, said there was no veracity in the social media reports asserting that the polling stations have been shifted by the electoral authority to far-off locations from their earlier voting sites.

He added that any voter having any complaint regarding shift of vote or polling station should contact ECP along with relevant documents for rectification.