UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Denies Polling Station Change Allegations

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2022 | 11:33 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan denies polling station change allegations

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday brushed aside some social media reports alleging that the commission has changed voter registration data and polling stations without prior information of voter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday brushed aside some social media reports alleging that the commission has changed voter registration data and polling stations without prior information of voter.

An ECP spokesman, said there was no veracity in the social media reports asserting that the polling stations have been shifted by the electoral authority to far-off locations from their earlier voting sites.

He added that any voter having any complaint regarding shift of vote or polling station should contact ECP along with relevant documents for rectification.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Social Media From

Recent Stories

Ayaz Sadiq hails EU economic support for developme ..

Ayaz Sadiq hails EU economic support for development in country

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Assurances of Not Using HIMARS on Russian ..

Ukraine Assurances of Not Using HIMARS on Russian Soil Given on Multiple Levels ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visits Salman Ghani's ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz visits Salman Ghani's residence

1 minute ago
 US Officials, Yemen Leadership Discuss Extending U ..

US Officials, Yemen Leadership Discuss Extending UN-Backed Truce - State Dept.

1 minute ago
 Bale writes goodbye letter to Real Madrid: 'This d ..

Bale writes goodbye letter to Real Madrid: 'This dream became a reality'

1 minute ago
 Greece, Cyprus, ease Covid measures ahead of touri ..

Greece, Cyprus, ease Covid measures ahead of tourist season

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.