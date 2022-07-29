UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Denies Promising 15 Seats To A Specific Party

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2022 | 11:48 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan denies promising 15 seats to a specific party

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday refuted a statement attributed to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in which the CEC allegedly promised doling out 15 seats to a particular party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday refuted a statement attributed to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in which the CEC allegedly promised doling out 15 seats to a particular party.

A spokesman of ECP in a statement said that the allegation on CEC was totally false and untrue.

He said the CEC has no hidden knowledge or any other distinction to predict future events.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Election Commission Of Pakistan

Recent Stories

Golf: Hero Open scores

Golf: Hero Open scores

48 minutes ago
 Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

Swiatek upset by Garcia in Warsaw quarter-finals

48 minutes ago
 Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JK ..

Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JKLF chief Yasin Malik's incarce ..

1 hour ago
 US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks ..

US, Russia top diplomats hold 'frank' first talks since war

1 hour ago
 Tennis: ATP Atlanta results - collated

Tennis: ATP Atlanta results - collated

1 hour ago
 Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JK ..

Kashmiri body urges UN to pressure India to end JKLF chief Yasin Malik's incarce ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.