Election Commission of Pakistan denies promising 15 seats to a specific party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday refuted a statement attributed to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in which the CEC allegedly promised doling out 15 seats to a particular party.

A spokesman of ECP in a statement said that the allegation on CEC was totally false and untrue.

He said the CEC has no hidden knowledge or any other distinction to predict future events.