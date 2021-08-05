UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Directs Interior Secretary To Complete Delimitation Legislation Within One Month

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 08:28 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday directed Federal Interior Secretary to complete relevant legislation for subsequent de-limitations of new constituencies in one month for conducting local body elections in federal capital, Islamabad

The Election Commission meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja directed Chief Commissioner, Islamabad to provide maps and other relevant documents required for delimitation.

Federal Interior Secretary told the meeting that the population of federal capital has registered a significant increase following the results of census. The population of some 20,000 should have one union council in the federal capital.

Secretary said the federal government wanted to enact local government act and a committee has already been working over the law, which would be tabled in the National Assembly and the process of such legislation would be completed within a next one month period.

ECP Secretary apprised the meeting that the tenure of local governments had ended on February 14, 2021. After that the ECP was bound to hold local body elections within a period of 120 days by June 14, 2021. The ECP had sought details of constituencies from the federal government. In May 2018, the ECP was told in writing that Islamabad would have some 50 union councils. Resultantly, the ECP had announced delimitation schedule on June 21, 2021. The working over delimitation was continued but the federal government withdrew the letter written on July 6, 2021 making impossible for ECP to continue delimitation process.

The ECP members, senior officers, Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner, Islamabad and Administrator Municipal Corporation Islamabad attended the meeting.

