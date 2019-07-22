UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan Directs Successful Candidates Of Merged Tribal Districts To Submit Details Of Expenses

Mon 22nd July 2019

Election Commission of Pakistan directs successful candidates of merged tribal districts to submit details of expenses

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday directed all successful candidates of tribal districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit details of expenses incurred by them in elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday directed all successful candidates of tribal districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit details of expenses incurred by them in elections.

According to a press release issued by ECP here, the successful candidates of general and reserved seats had been asked to submit the details to their respective returning officers by July 30.

The Commission will not issue official notification to the candidates till submission of election expenditure.

