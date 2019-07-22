Election Commission of Pakistan directs successful candidates of merged tribal districts to submit details of expenses

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday directed all successful candidates of tribal districts of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit details of expenses incurred by them in elections

According to a press release issued by ECP here, the successful candidates of general and reserved seats had been asked to submit the details to their respective returning officers by July 30.

The Commission will not issue official notification to the candidates till submission of election expenditure.