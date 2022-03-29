UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Directs To Complete Work On Revised Electoral Rolls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2022 | 08:47 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday directed the provincial election commissioners to early complete the ongoing work on revised voters' lists to ensure the registration of all eligible voters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday directed the provincial election commissioners to early complete the ongoing work on revised voters' lists to ensure the registration of all eligible voters.

The meeting chaired by Chief Election Commissioner, Sikandar Sultan Raja expressed satisfaction with the pace of work on the revised voters' lists and directed to ensure proper monitoring and supervision of the process.

In a briefing, the commission was informed that the provisional delimitation of the Federal capital will be published on April 15 while the final delimitation will be issued on May 19, 2022.

It was informed that the schedule of the delimitation was reissued after the order of the Islamabad High Court.

The commission assured that after delimitation, the ECP will ensure the holding of local government elections in the federal capital.

The commission made it clear that holding transparent local government elections in the second phase in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is the responsibility of the ECP and that no one will be allowed to involve in any wrongdoing while strict action will be taken against any irregularity.

