Election Commission of Pakistan displays proposed electoral list; SMS on 8300 for details

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:28 PM
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has displayed proposed electoral list for registration, transfer, objection and correction of votes for validation
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has displayed proposed electoral list for registration, transfer, objection and correction of votes for validation.
In a handout released here Monday, the proposed electoral lists are available at ECP display centers.
People can acquire details of display centers by sending their CNIC number through SMS on 8300.
It was said that Form-15 should be submitted for registering a new vote or transfer of vote, Form-16 for objection and Form-17 for correction in documents.
The government employees can register their family votes from the addresses wherein they are deployed currently, the notification said.