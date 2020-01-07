UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan Displays Unofficial Voters List At 24000 Displays Centres Countrywide

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 11:46 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan displays unofficial voters list at 24000 displays centres countrywide

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) displayed the unofficial voters' lists at 24,000 display centres across the country for their verification

MULTAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) displayed the unofficial voters' lists at 24,000 display centres across the country for their verification.

An official of ECP said on Tuesday that citizens could send an SMS on 8300 through their mobiles to know the details of their display centres and vote entry.

He informed that voters could verify their votes besides getting the information corrected in case of in-corrected details, transfer of votes, objection to lists by January 24.

The citizens can also contact the district ECP office or in charge display centre or registration officer and could download forms for commission's website, he said.

One can submit form no. 15 for transfer of votes or inclusion of vote in list, form no. 16 for any objection on voter and form no. 17 for any correction in details of voter along with a copy of CNIC at the centre , he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote January SMS

Recent Stories

FNC approves draft law regarding Police College

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Children reopens ‘Child Centre’ in Al ..

32 minutes ago

Don't mention the b-word! Britain makes 'Brexit' t ..

37 seconds ago

6.4 magnitude quake leaves one dead in Puerto Rico ..

39 seconds ago

Four held for lion body part trafficking in S.Afri ..

41 seconds ago

Venezuela's Guaido sworn in as parliament speaker ..

44 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.