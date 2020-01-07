Election Commission of Pakistan displays unofficial voters list at 24000 displays centres countrywide

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) displayed the unofficial voters' lists at 24,000 display centres across the country for their verification

MULTAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) displayed the unofficial voters' lists at 24,000 display centres across the country for their verification.

An official of ECP said on Tuesday that citizens could send an SMS on 8300 through their mobiles to know the details of their display centres and vote entry.

He informed that voters could verify their votes besides getting the information corrected in case of in-corrected details, transfer of votes, objection to lists by January 24.

The citizens can also contact the district ECP office or in charge display centre or registration officer and could download forms for commission's website, he said.

One can submit form no. 15 for transfer of votes or inclusion of vote in list, form no. 16 for any objection on voter and form no. 17 for any correction in details of voter along with a copy of CNIC at the centre , he concluded.