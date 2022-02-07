Election Commission of Pakistan disqualifies candidate for D.I.Khan Mayor

A three member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday disqualified Umar Amin Gandapur, contesting candidate for the seat of Mayor of D.I.Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :A three member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday disqualified Umar Amin Gandapur, contesting candidate for the seat of Mayor of D.I.Khan.

In its verdict, the commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the disqualification order was issued for violating the Code of Conduct announced by the commission for the local government elections in the province.

Meanwhile, the commission also reserved its verdict in Code of Conduct violation case against MPA Ahmed Kundi, brother of another contesting candidate for the Mayor seat, Faisal Karim Kundi.