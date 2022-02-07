UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Disqualifies Candidate For D.I.Khan Mayor

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2022 | 06:43 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan disqualifies candidate for D.I.Khan Mayor

A three member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday disqualified Umar Amin Gandapur, contesting candidate for the seat of Mayor of D.I.Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :A three member bench of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Monday disqualified Umar Amin Gandapur, contesting candidate for the seat of Mayor of D.I.Khan.

In its verdict, the commission headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja said that the disqualification order was issued for violating the Code of Conduct announced by the commission for the local government elections in the province.

Meanwhile, the commission also reserved its verdict in Code of Conduct violation case against MPA Ahmed Kundi, brother of another contesting candidate for the Mayor seat, Faisal Karim Kundi.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner Election Commission Of Pakistan Umar Amin Faisal Karim Kundi Government

Recent Stories

PSL 2022 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qal ..

PSL 2022 Match 15 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Wh ..

10 minutes ago
 Applications invited from rice growers for subsidi ..

Applications invited from rice growers for subsidized machinery

16 seconds ago
 PTI to launch PM-led mass contact campaign: Farruk ..

PTI to launch PM-led mass contact campaign: Farrukh

17 seconds ago
 Funeral starts for Moroccan boy Rayan who died in ..

Funeral starts for Moroccan boy Rayan who died in well

19 seconds ago
 Coronavirus claims 10 more lives, 1,052 new cases ..

Coronavirus claims 10 more lives, 1,052 new cases reported in Punjab

20 seconds ago
 Noor murder case; Court reserves judgment on three ..

Noor murder case; Court reserves judgment on three petitions filed by Zahir's la ..

22 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>