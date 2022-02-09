UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Disqualifies Parliamentarian In Dual Nationality Case

Umer Jamshaid Published February 09, 2022 | 07:28 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday disqualified Senator Faisal Vawda over concealing his dual nationality at the time of participating in the National Assembly election on a Karachi seat during the 2018 General Elections.

A three-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja announced its reserved verdict, directing him to return the salary and other benefits he had received as a member of the National Assembly.

In the written order, the commission observed that a person holding nationality or citizenship of another country was required to obtain a declaration from the country in question regarding the renunciation of his nationality to qualify as a citizen of Pakistan.

The ECP noted that he denied holding any kind of declaration regarding the renunciation of his US nationality.

The ECP had reserved its judgment on petitions seeking disqualification on December 23 last year.

