UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan Disqualifies Parliamentarian In Dual Nationality Case

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 09:56 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan disqualifies parliamentarian in dual nationality case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday disqualified Senator Faisal Vawda over concealing his dual nationality at the time of participating in the National Assembly election on a Karachi seat during the 2018 General Elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday disqualified Senator Faisal Vawda over concealing his dual nationality at the time of participating in the National Assembly election on a Karachi seat during the 2018 General Elections.

A three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja announced its reserved verdict, directing him to return the salary and other benefits he had received as a member of the National Assembly.

In the written order, the Commission observed that a person holding nationality or citizenship of another country was required to obtain a declaration from the country in question regarding the renunciation of his nationality to qualify as a citizen of Pakistan.

The ECP noted that he denied holding any kind of declaration regarding the renunciation of his US nationality.

The ECP had reserved its judgment on petitions seeking disqualification on December 23 last year.

Meanwhile, the Commission withdrew its previous notification, declaring Faisal Vawda as returned candidate against the general Senate seat from Sindh.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Sindh Pakistan Chief Election Commissioner National Assembly Senate Dual Nationality Election Commission Of Pakistan December Citizenship 2018 From Faisal Vawda

Recent Stories

Procurement to be made on modern terms, conditions ..

Procurement to be made on modern terms, conditions in PR: CEO

22 seconds ago
 Vitamin B supplements might reduce risk of stroke

Vitamin B supplements might reduce risk of stroke

25 seconds ago
 Russian Ambassador Confirms US May Still Ask Him t ..

Russian Ambassador Confirms US May Still Ask Him to Leave Over Visa Tensions

27 seconds ago
 US Congressmen Urge Biden to Take Cognitive Test A ..

US Congressmen Urge Biden to Take Cognitive Test After He Offended Reporter - Le ..

29 seconds ago
 Russian Citizen Who Had $3.6Bln in Bitcoin Seized ..

Russian Citizen Who Had $3.6Bln in Bitcoin Seized by US Lives on Wall Street

6 minutes ago
 Cyclone Batsirai Kills Over 100 in South-East Mada ..

Cyclone Batsirai Kills Over 100 in South-East Madagascar - Reports

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>