Election Commission Of Pakistan Dist Edu Committee Meets

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 10:27 PM

The District Voters Education committee met at the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to discuss MRV service to far-flung areas of the district

MULTAN, , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :The District Voters education committee met at the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) to discuss MRV service to far-flung areas of the district.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in collaboration with the Nadra arranged the meeting wherein Jalapur and Shujabad areas came under discussion.

The deputy director Nadra Multan region was made a focal person to take care of special persons issues for issuances of National Identity Cards (NICs).

Later, a question answers session was also held in which District Election Commissioners Atif Raheem and Shaheen Ghazal responded queries of participants.

