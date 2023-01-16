Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces official results of 55 UCs of HMC

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced the official results of 55 Union Committees (UCs) of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), out of 160 UCs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday announced the official results of 55 Union Committees (UCs) of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), out of 160 UCs.

According to the official results, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has secured the largest number of seats of chairman and vice chairman of the UCs.

The PPP is followed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in second place.

The PPP's candidates have emerged victorious from 28 UCs including 13 uncontested UCs.

The PPP has won from the following UCs 13, 14, 15, 16, 18, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59,60, 61, 62, 77, 78, 80, 81, 82, 95, 96, 97, 98, 99, 100, 101, 105, 131and 136.

On the other hand, the PTI's candidates have secured from 17 UCs 102, 103, 104, 109, 110, 111, 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, 120,121, 122, 132 and 133.

Five UCs 79, 106, 123, 134 and 135 have gone in favour of independent candidates while Jamaat-e-Islami managed to bag just one UC number 124.

The results of the chairman and vice chairman of four UCs including UC numbers 17, 118, 119 and 137 have not been announced so far, while the results of the wards of the same four UCs have been declared.