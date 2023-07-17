Open Menu

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Announces By-elections Schedule In Various Village Councils Of Abbottabad

Umer Jamshaid Published July 17, 2023 | 08:36 PM

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday made an announcement regarding the upcoming by-elections in various village councils of district Abbottabad, appointing Director Building Control Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Adnan Ibrar as Returning Officer (RO)

The electoral process of by-polls in village councils of district Abbottabad including Palak, Bagnoter, Baldheri, Bandha Peer Khan, and Nathiagali has been started.

The citizens of the Constituencies will have the opportunity to participate in the democratic process and exercise their right to vote.

Interested candidates can submit their nomination papers starting today.

Earlier last week, the ECP also announced the schedule of by-elections of Neighbourhood Councils/Village Councils including Malkapora Urban-II (Minority Councillor), Malkapora Urban-III (Female Councillor), Central Urban-III (Minority Councillor), Nawashahr Urban (Farmer Councillor), Dheri Kahyal-II (Female Councillor), Majhoohan-II (Female Councillor) and Chambah (General Councillor) can participate in the election.

