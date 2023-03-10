The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday notified the appointment of Provincial Election Commissioner of Punjab, Lahore, Saeed Gul as the returning officer (RO) for election on the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in Provincial Assembly of Punjab for general elections being held on April 30

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday notified the appointment of Provincial Election Commissioner of Punjab, Lahore, Saeed Gul as the returning officer (RO) for election on the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in Provincial Assembly of Punjab for general elections being held on April 30.

The Election Commission also asked the political parties contesting election to the seats reserved for women and non-Muslims in the Punjab Assembly, to file separate lists of their candidates in order of priority for said seats with the returning officer, within the period provided for submission of nomination papers.

The appointment of Gul comes ahead of the upcoming provincial assembly elections in Punjab.

The reserved seats for women and non-Muslims were a crucial component of the provincial assembly, ensuring that the voices of underrepresented groups were heard in the political process.