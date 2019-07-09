Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) completes all arrangements for transparent holding of elections in tribal districts

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all necessary arrangements for free, transparent and peaceful holding of elections in tribal districts for Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly scheduled for July 20, 2019

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all necessary arrangements for free, transparent and peaceful holding of elections in tribal districts for Khyber Pakthunkhwa Assembly scheduled for July 20, 2019.

This was informed during a high-level meeting presided over by the Chief Election Commissioner, Justice (Retd) Sardar Raza Khan regarding upcoming elections in new merged districts.

The meeting was attended besides others by the Additional Chief Secretary KP, Secretary Interior, Provincial Election Commissioner, representatives of security agencies and all districts returning officers.

The meeting was told that army would be deployed inside and outside in most sensitive polling stations and outside of all other polling stations, says ECP press release.

The provincial government has informed that section 144 has been withdrawn from all tribal districts on the orders of ECP.

The Chief Election Commissioner has received complaints that political parties and candidates are facing difficulties in running of election campaign due to imposition of section 144 by the provincial government in merged districts.

The Chief Election Commissioner has directed the provincial government not to release development funds in the concerned districts till holding of the elections.

He further directed all district returning officers and returning officers to ensure implementation of code of conduct issued by ECP for election process and perform their duties with best of abilities and dedication.

The Provincial Government has assured to make all out efforts for installation of CCTV cameras on all polling stations including most sensitive polling stations.

The meeting was also informed about ECP's endeavors to bring maximum number of registered voters to polling stations to exercise their right of franchise under a free and secure environment especially by female voters.

Women security personnel would be deployed on all female and combined polling stations to bring further improvement in security.