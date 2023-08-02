Open Menu

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Defers PTI Chief's Indictment In Contempt Case

Muhammad Irfan Published August 02, 2023 | 11:51 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) defers PTI chief's indictment in contempt case

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Wednesday postponed the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman in the contempt case due to his non-appearance

The PTI chief's counsel, Shoaib Shaheen, appealed to the four-member bench for his client's exemption from appearance.

The PTI chief's counsel, Shoaib Shaheen, appealed to the four-member bench for his client's exemption from appearance.

To a bench member's query, Shoaib Shaheen replied that his client would "make an effort" to attend the proceedings on the next date and requested the bench to schedule the hearing in September.

The Commission's members said that they would be occupied during that time. "We will set a date in August," one member stated.

The lawyer informed the bench that the PTI chief had to undergo a medical checkup at the hospital due to his multiple appearances before various courts recently.

The bench subsequently adjourned the hearing and scheduled PTI chief's indictment on August 22.

