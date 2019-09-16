Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) delegation visits Central Police Office

The officers of Electoral Management Course from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday visited the Central Police Office (CPO) Islamabad and were briefed about the functioning of various police departments as well as steps being taken for effective policing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :The officers of Electoral Management Course from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday visited the Central Police Office (CPO) Islamabad and were briefed about the functioning of various police departments as well as steps being taken for effective policing.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Islamabad Muhammad Saleem presided over the session held to brief the delegation about functioning of police department. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed, Additional SP (Security) Muhammad Zeeshan and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed briefed the delegation about security measures, crime prevention strategy, and various aspects of safe city project and overall performance of Islamabad police.

DIG (Headquarters) answered various questions raised by members of delegation and said that Islamabad police was very much prepared to maintain law and order situation in the city. He said that cameras installed at various points under safe city project were helpful to prevent crime in the city.

Muhammad Saleem said that civil servants should work devotedly for better services to public. The delegation appreciated the efforts of Islamabad police towards accomplishing their responsibilities and thanked for holding a detailed briefing session.

DIG (Headquarters) also gave shields on behalf of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar to the faculty members of ECP.