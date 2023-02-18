Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directs PEMRA to stop TV channels from airing Sindh development ads

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (PEMRA) to refrain private tv channels from airing development advertisements ahead of impending National Assembly elections, especially in Sindh.

According to a notification, the by-elections of 64 National Assembly seats including in Sindh province were going to be held on March 16 and 19.

According to ECP spokesperson, the Code of Conduct and Election schedule had already been issued. The airing of paid advertisements of development works on different TV channels by Sindh government was a violation of section 180 ofthe election act 2017 and para 20 of the code of conduct issued by the ECP.