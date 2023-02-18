UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Directs PEMRA To Stop TV Channels From Airing Sindh Development Ads

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 18, 2023 | 10:39 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) directs PEMRA to stop TV channels from airing Sindh development ads

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (PEMRA) to refrain private TV channels from airing development advertisements ahead of impending National Assembly elections, especially in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2023 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday directed the Pakistan Electronic Media Regularity Authority (PEMRA) to refrain private tv channels from airing development advertisements ahead of impending National Assembly elections, especially in Sindh.

According to a notification, the by-elections of 64 National Assembly seats including in Sindh province were going to be held on March 16 and 19.

According to ECP spokesperson, the Code of Conduct and Election schedule had already been issued. The airing of paid advertisements of development works on different TV channels by Sindh government was a violation of section 180 ofthe election act 2017 and para 20 of the code of conduct issued by the ECP.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan National Assembly Election Commission Of Pakistan March 2017 Media TV From Government

Recent Stories

Sharjah Co-op donates AED1.5 mln to earthquake-aff ..

Sharjah Co-op donates AED1.5 mln to earthquake-affected in Syria, Turkiye

14 minutes ago
 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023 kicks of ..

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships 2023 kicks off tomorrow

14 minutes ago
 UAE continues its humanitarian aid to earthquake-a ..

UAE continues its humanitarian aid to earthquake-affected in Syria and Turkiye

44 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives ambassadors of Latin American a ..

RAK Ruler receives ambassadors of Latin American and Caribbean countries

59 minutes ago
 UAE Search and Rescue team begins training members ..

UAE Search and Rescue team begins training members of Syrian Civil Defence on ad ..

59 minutes ago
 Arsenal regain top spot after dramatic finish sink ..

Arsenal regain top spot after dramatic finish sinks Villa

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.