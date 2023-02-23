UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Establishes Central Control Room To Monitor Rajanpur By-polls

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2023 | 09:07 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A central Control Room has been established at Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad to monitor the by-polls of NA 193, Rajanpur being held in Karachi on Sunday (February 26).

A spokesman of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said in a statement on Thursday that the Control Room would start working from 7:00 am Sunday morning and continue uninterrupted operations till receipt of the last result.

Senior officers would monitor the election process from the control room, Islamabad.

The ECP has also established separate control rooms at Lahore and Rajanpur for monitoring the election process.

Immediate action would be taken against election code violators.

The spokesman said that polling related complaints could be lodged round the clock on telephone no 051-9204402; 051-9204403; 051-9210837 and 051-9210838.

The complaints could also be faxed to the Control Room on 051-9204404.

Email:ddmonitoringisb@gmail.com The complaint could be registered on phone no 042-99212209 042-99212620 Email: pecpunjabcontrolroom@gmail.com Control room established at Rajanpur by DRO/RO could be approached on phone no0604-685969; 0604-685623Email: byelection193@gmail.com

