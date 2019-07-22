UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Establishes Control Room To Receive Complaints, Preliminary Result Of NA-205 Ghotki

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 05:16 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) establishes control room to receive complaints, preliminary result of NA-205 Ghotki

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a control room here in the ECP Secretariat, to receive polling day complaints and preliminary result on July 23 (Polling-day) in by election of constituency NA-205 Ghotki-II

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a control room here in the ECP Secretariat, to receive polling day complaints and preliminary result on July 23 (Polling-day) in by election of constituency NA-205 Ghotki-II.

The control room would receive polling day complaints from 8 am to 6 pm at ECP, said a press release.

According to ECP, Complaints could be registered on telephone No.051-9218527 and Fax No.051-9205300.

ECP control room would continue work from 6 pm till preliminary result of bye-election NA-205 Ghotki-II.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan July From NA-205

Recent Stories

Concern expressed over food security situation: Mi ..

1 minute ago

Erstwhile FATA elections a milestone

6 minutes ago

Here's the exact number of people who attended PM ..

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Culture and Knowledge Development orga ..

21 minutes ago

Peaty wins record third men's 100m breaststroke wo ..

12 minutes ago

Internet cutoff in Myanmar's Rakhine enters fifth ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.