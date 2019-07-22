Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) establishes control room to receive complaints, preliminary result of NA-205 Ghotki

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a control room here in the ECP Secretariat, to receive polling day complaints and preliminary result on July 23 (Polling-day) in by election of constituency NA-205 Ghotki-II.

The control room would receive polling day complaints from 8 am to 6 pm at ECP, said a press release.

According to ECP, Complaints could be registered on telephone No.051-9218527 and Fax No.051-9205300.

ECP control room would continue work from 6 pm till preliminary result of bye-election NA-205 Ghotki-II.