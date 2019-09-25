UrduPoint.com
Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Fixes Hearing Upon Plea Of PTI K-P Assembly Candidate Abid Ur Rehman On Oct 30

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 04:40 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed the hearing upon plea of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) K-P assembly candidate Abid-Ur-Rehman from PK-115 on October 30.A three-member bench of ECP presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza took up the case for hearing on Wednesday

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed the hearing upon plea of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) K-P assembly candidate Abid-Ur-Rehman from PK-115 on October 30.A three-member bench of ECP presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sardar Muhammad Raza took up the case for hearing on Wednesday.

During the course of hearing, Counsel of PTI candidate Dr Babar Awan appeared before the ECP.ECP has issued notice to winning candidate of MMA Muhammad Shoaib in the constituency upon plea of Abid Ur Rehman.ECP said that winning candidate Muhammad Shoaib should appear before ECP on October 30 along with his reply.ECP has further fixed the hearing of case upon October 30.

