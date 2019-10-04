Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) fixes Oct 25 as last date for postal ballot applications for Dadu bye elections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has fixed Oct 25 as last date for the receipt of applications for postal ballot papers for bye-election in PS 86, Dadu- IV.

The facility has been extended to the persons of government service, members of armed forces, holders of public offices, their wives and children provided they are stationed at a place other than the place in which their constituency is situated, said a press release.

The persons with any physical disability, who are unable to travel and holds a Computerised National Identity Card with a logo for physical disability issued by the National Database and Registration Authority. Persons who are detained in prison or held in custody are also entitled to vote by postal ballot.

The last date in this behalf for such polling personnel and police personnel as are posted at a polling station other than one at which they are entitled to cast their vote, has been fixed as October 30, 2019.

The persons, who are appointed to act as presiding officers, assistant presiding officers and polling officers and the police personnel who are assigned duties at the polling stations should also apply for postal ballot by the October 30, 2019.

The applications for postal ballot should be made on the prescribed form with the returning officer concerned of the constituency. Application forms for postal ballot can be obtained from the said returning officer.

The voters to whom postal ballots are issued will not be entitled to vote in person at the polling stations.

The application should be forwarded/endorsed by the office/ department of the voter concerned to guard against unauthorized person applying for postal ballot.