Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for installation of CCTV cameras at all 1897 polling stations in merged districts of FATA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed for installation of CCTV cameras at all 1897 polling stations in merged districts of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Secretary ECP Babar Yaqoob on Wednesday informed the Senate Standing Committee on Parliamentary Affairs here at Parliament House.

The committee was met here in chair of Senator Sassui Palijo, Chairperson of the committee.

The meeting was also attended by Senator Musadik Masood Malik, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Senator Dr. Sikandar Mandhro, Senator Anwar ul Haq Kakar, Senator Abida Muhammad Azeem and Senator Gianchand.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

Secretary ECP Babar Yaqoob briefed the committee about the preparations for elections in merged districts of erstwhile FATA.

He said that Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for installation of CCTV cameras have been issued to the provincial government.

He said that all the preparations finalized for printing ballot papers and all ballot papers are being printed at PCP Press Islamabad.

He said that imported paper with water mark feature has been arranged in sufficient quantity.

Babar Yaqoob said that on 12-07-2019, on report of violation of code of conduct, the commission directed for explanation from one MNA and one contesting candidate in PK-107.

The committee recommended the ECP to provide all possible facilities to the voters to ensure maximum vote ratio in merged districts of FATA. The committee also discussed the overall arrangements and directed that result should not be delayed. The committee recommended that RMS system should be made appropriately to transmit the results on time.

Earlier, the committee unanimously approved the Private Member's Bill titled "The Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (Amendment) Bill, 2019 moved by Senator Sassui Palijo in the Senate during its sitting held on 28th August, 2018.