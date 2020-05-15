Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has posted Dr Akhtar Nazir posted as Secretary ECP

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has posted Dr Akhtar Nazir, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services, as Secretary ECP in his own pay and scale with immediate effect and until further orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has posted Dr Akhtar Nazir, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Services, as Secretary ECP in his own pay and scale with immediate effect and until further orders.

According to ECP notification, the order was issued with the approval of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

Earlier, the services Dr Akhtar Nazir had been placed at the disposal of Election Commission of Pakistan on deputation basis, on standard terms and conditions as per notification of Establishment Division issued on May 13.

Zafar Iqbal Hussain, a BS-21 officer of the ECP, presently posted as Secretary ECP, transferred and posted as Special Secretary (BS-21) ECP with immediate effect and until further order. The notification was issued with the approval of CEC.