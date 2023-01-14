UrduPoint.com

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Issues Guidelines For LG Poll Voters

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2023 | 11:19 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issues guidelines for LG poll voters

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday issued guidelines for voters regarding Karachi and Hyderabad's Local Government Elections being held on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday issued guidelines for voters regarding Karachi and Hyderabad's Local Government Elections being held on Sunday.

In the guidelines, ECP stated that the voters should bring their computerised National Identity Cards (CNIC) along in order to cast the vote, even expired cards will be accepted but a photocopy of the card will not be valid.

It was further stated the details will be checked in the electoral list according to the national ID card by the polling station.

The voter's name and serial number will be called aloud in front of the polling agent and a thumbprint will be taken before the mentioned name after which, the nailbed area on the thumb will be marked with indelible ink.

The voter will be given three coloured ballot papers out of which, the green will be for the Assistant presiding officer of the Union Council, the Blue paper for the District Council and the white for the General member.

The Blue Ballot papers will also be used for the Town Committee as well as for the member of the Union Council.

