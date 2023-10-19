Open Menu

Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Issues Bailable Arrest Warrant Of Fawad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2023 | 11:06 PM

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issues bailable arrest warrant of Fawad

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a bailable arrest warrant against former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhary Fawad Hussain in the contempt case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a bailable arrest warrant against former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhary Fawad Hussain in the contempt case.

The four-member bench headed ECP Member Nisar Durrani also directed the Inspector General of Police Islamabad to produce Fawad before it at 10 a.m.

on October 24 for his indictment.

The ECP bench also issued production orders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, who is currently imprisoned at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, for indictment in the same case on October 24.

Meanwhile, a five-member bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner will hear a petition seeking removal of Imran Khan as PTI chairman following his conviction in the Toshakhana case, on October 26.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Chief Election Commissioner Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Election Commission Of Pakistan Jail Rawalpindi Same October

Recent Stories

AC Pothohar apprehends two, seals shops, enforces ..

AC Pothohar apprehends two, seals shops, enforces dengue SOPs

9 minutes ago
 Medics recount shocking toll of child deaths in Ga ..

Medics recount shocking toll of child deaths in Gaza war

9 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for 'sustained' humanitarian access ..

UN chief calls for 'sustained' humanitarian access to Gaza

15 minutes ago
 Drugs traffickers sentenced life imprisonment, hea ..

Drugs traffickers sentenced life imprisonment, heavy fine

20 minutes ago
 A Father & daughter killed, While sister,brother i ..

A Father & daughter killed, While sister,brother injured in GT road incident

12 minutes ago
 SAPM Mushaal Mullick urges global action to halt h ..

SAPM Mushaal Mullick urges global action to halt humanitarian crisis in Gaza

21 minutes ago
Medical stores fined as operation intensified agai ..

Medical stores fined as operation intensified against fake medicines

12 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arriv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar arrives in Urumqi

12 minutes ago
 US inflation is 'still too high': Fed Chair Powell

US inflation is 'still too high': Fed Chair Powell

12 minutes ago
 Jamali condoles demise of ex law Minister

Jamali condoles demise of ex law Minister

12 minutes ago
 Besieged Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel p ..

Besieged Palestinians await aid trucks as Israel pounds Gaza

11 minutes ago
 Delegation of Executive Office of Anti Money Laund ..

Delegation of Executive Office of Anti Money Laundering and Counter Terrorism Fi ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan