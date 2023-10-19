Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issues bailable arrest warrant of Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a bailable arrest warrant against former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhary Fawad Hussain in the contempt case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued a bailable arrest warrant against former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhary Fawad Hussain in the contempt case.

The four-member bench headed ECP Member Nisar Durrani also directed the Inspector General of Police Islamabad to produce Fawad before it at 10 a.m.

on October 24 for his indictment.

The ECP bench also issued production orders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, who is currently imprisoned at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, for indictment in the same case on October 24.

Meanwhile, a five-member bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner will hear a petition seeking removal of Imran Khan as PTI chairman following his conviction in the Toshakhana case, on October 26.