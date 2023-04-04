Close
Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) Job To Conduct Elections: Ranjha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 04, 2023 | 09:37 PM

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha on Tuesday said it was the responsibility of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conduct elections in the country, but the Supreme Court had issued a new schedule for the elections in Punjab

Talking to the media outside the Supreme Court, Mohsin Shahnawaz said the apex court had fixed May 14 as the Punjab Assembly election and also issued a new schedule.

He said as per the Constitution," only the Election Commission has the authority to conduct elections.

For the first time in the country's history, the Commission had to cancel its earlier election schedule and then give the new date of October 8 due to financial and security reasons."He said initially a nine-member bench was formed to hear the election delay case and then it was squeezed to three members, who gave the verdict. The elected representatives kept demanding the formation of a full court, which was not accepted, he added.

